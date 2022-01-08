Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone were spotted packing on the PDA while vacationing in St. Barts in the Caribbean.

As People reports, the couple was photographed swimming in the ocean on Tuesday, with Morrone enveloping her beau in a hug while they frolicked in the waves.

DiCaprio Morrone were also spotted riding on a sea scooter, in addition to dancing together and enjoying a meal with a group of friends on the beach.

As People points out, DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 24, have been romantically linked since 2017, but have rarely been seen together in public,

Back in June 2020, a source told People that DiCaprio “is usually very independent, spends a lot of time with friends, but because of the lockdown, he has mostly spent time with Camila.”