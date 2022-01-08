Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Congratulations to Kaya Scodelario and husband Benjamin Walker, who recently welcomed their second child.

On Saturday, Jan. 5 the 29-year-old actress, whose credits include “Skins” and the “Maze Runner” films, shared a photo of the couple’s new arrival on Instagram.

“You made it here little one ✨ Starting the new year with so much love in our hearts & in our home 💕,” she wrote in the caption to the photo, taken shortly after the delivery.

READ MORE: ‘Maze Runner’ Star Kaya Scodelario Marries Benjamin Walker

Scodelario also offered a little reality check about childbirth.

“Plus poop and puke, lots of that too,” she added.

While Scodelario didn’t specify whether the newest member of the family was a boy or girl, the couple’s first child, son Roman, was born in 2016.

She likewise announced that birth on Instagram.