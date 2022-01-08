Congratulations to Kaya Scodelario and husband Benjamin Walker, who recently welcomed their second child.
On Saturday, Jan. 5 the 29-year-old actress, whose credits include “Skins” and the “Maze Runner” films, shared a photo of the couple’s new arrival on Instagram.
“You made it here little one ✨ Starting the new year with so much love in our hearts & in our home 💕,” she wrote in the caption to the photo, taken shortly after the delivery.
Scodelario also offered a little reality check about childbirth.
“Plus poop and puke, lots of that too,” she added.
While Scodelario didn’t specify whether the newest member of the family was a boy or girl, the couple’s first child, son Roman, was born in 2016.
She likewise announced that birth on Instagram.