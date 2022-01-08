Lourdes Leon has been a member of “The Britney Army” since a young age.

Madonna’s oldest child, 25, shared a major throwback to when she met Britney Spears during the superstar’s iconic 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance with Lourdes’ famous mom. She posted an Instagram Story on Saturday of a mirror selfie she took holding the old framed photo of herself next to Spears backstage.

“Solidarity,” Lourdes wrote, in support of the “Womanizer” singer, after her 13-year conservatorship was finally terminated in November.

Photo: Instagram/ LourdesLeonz

Meanwhile, Spears has been celebrating her freedom by posting some risqué full body mirror selfies covered with deliberately placed emojis. “Free woman energy has never felt better,” she captioned the Instagram post.

The music star also celebrated with Madonna earlier this week when she shared a video of herself dancing to “Nobody’s Perfect” in honour of indulging in a glass of red wine for the first time in over a decade.

“I’m sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much … I see it … it’s like I’m not trying as much like I’m INDULGING ….. well thats [sic] exactly what her music does to me !!!” Spears wrote. “I mean I had my first glass of red wine last weekend !!! I’ve waited 13 years … that’s long enough !!!”

Madonna stood up for her “Me Against the Music” collaborator during the Spears’ conservatorship battle in July. “Give this woman her life back,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, next to a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt with the Princess of Pop‘s name on it.

