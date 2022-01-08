Click to share this via email

Pete Davidson shocked and delighted concertgoers at Jack Harlow’s Friday night show in Los Angeles when he made a surprise appearance.

As TMZ reported, Harlow was performing on Jan. 7 at The Novo, with Davidson in the audience when Harlow invited him onstage.

Davidson obliged, joining Harlow for a duet on “SUVs (Black on Black)”.

Jack Harlow and Pete Davidson together is my fever dream come true.. pic.twitter.com/lShi4DCSSC — 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 (@caroIinahoney) January 8, 2022

As loyal viewers of “Saturday Night Live” will recall, this isn’t the first time that Harlow and Davidson have performed together.

Last year, when Harlow was an “SNL” musical guest, he appeared alongside Davidson in a parody of Eminem’s “Without Me” that explained how NFTs work.