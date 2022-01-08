Nicole Scherzinger has seemingly cancelled the Pussycat Dolls tour. However, the other members of the girl group were completely unaware of the cancellation.

The lead singer shared a statement to her Instagram account on Friday, writing, “Thank you to everyone who had tickets to see PCD – we are so appreciative of your support and loyalty! With the ever evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic, I understand the decision that the tour dates had to be cancelled.”

Scherzinger went on to describe her experience with the reunion tour, which was announced back in November 2019 after the popular “When I Grow Up” 2000s group revealed they were back together.

“I have invested a huge amount of time, creative energy and my own finances into bringing this project back to life, and while I’m naturally incredibly saddened by this decision, I am also very proud of what we were able to achieve in the short amount of time we had together before COVID,” she continued.

“I can’t put into words the amount of love, admiration, and gratitude I have for the other girls in the group, and the fans that have supported us. Stay safe and healthy – Love and blessings. Nicole xo.”

Only a few hours after Scherzinger’s statement, fellow group members Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar teamed up and released a joint statement on their personal accounts to share their side of the story.

“We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is canceled. As of now, there has been no official notification of that. Either way, it seems as though it’s the end of a chapter to an incredible, life altering experience filled with some awesome memories that we will forever be grateful for,” the two said in their statement.

“To the fans, we love you. Trust us, this is not the outcome we had hoped for. We wanted it as much as you because we appreciate you all so much and it hurts our hearts you had to wait so long for an answer, but unfortunately it’s out of our control,” they continued.

“We all had big dreams for this brand to expand especially creating the music so all of our voices could be heard, which would be true female empowerment. Thank you to all the fans that supported us unconditionally and love us to no end. We will always honor the essence of what the true definition of being a Pussycat Doll is. This tour may have come to an end but it is not the end of the Dolls story. We created a sisterhood that will live on,” the girls concluded.

After the news broke, Bachar and Sutta celebrated their “true sisterhood” by posting to their Instagram Stories. Sutta shared a selfie of the two, while Bachar posted a sassy video of herself holding Sutta’s hand as they walked backstage to the lyrics “Nobody gonna love me better, I’ma stickwitu forever” from the PCD song “Stickwitu”.

Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar – Photo: Instagram/ IAmJessicaSutta

Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar – Photo: Instagram/ TheRealCarmit

The group’s founder, Robin Antin, who sued Scherzinger in September, also chimed in revealing that herself and “all the girls have been waiting on the re-scheduled reunion tour dates for a long time,” adding that they have all worked “so hard to make it happen.”

“All of us have made personal & financial sacrifices, but that’s what it takes to be a team player in a ‘BAND,’” Antin wrote in her statement. “Let’s not forget there are 5 other members of this group who I care for deeply, who deserve to be heard.”

She concluded, “There are truths to this situation, I just hope one day they see the light.”

The other two group members, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt, have yet to publicly address the alleged tour cancellation.