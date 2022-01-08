On the plus side, 2022 can only get better for Sadie Robertson.

On Saturday, Jan. 8, the “Duck Dynasty” alum took to Instagram, where she posted a brief video of hubby Christian Huff holding their baby daughter, Honey James, who smiles and waves at the camera.

Less rosy, however, was the caption accompanying the video, with Robertson writing, “tbh the start to this year has been quite interesting! We will share more about it in our vlog soon. It started off by me getting FLURONA (flu + covid) (yikes) so obviously I was so bummed to miss passion but I was so thankful that God gave me the strength to still preach my message to an empty room despite being so sick.”

That wasn’t the only challenge she encountered at the start of the year.

“Then as we were on our way home from ATL we got a call that we have a couple of rats invading our home and those little guys are doing some workkk. So we couldn’t go home. It’s day 4 of not being able to get them and being out of our house. It’s disgusting🙃 and we are exhausted from getting over sickness and being out of our home,” she continued.

Robertson concluded by joking that the Pixar movie “Ratatouille”, after experiencing a rat infestation, “hits different now.”