Jennifer Lopez is promoting a new film — not one of hers, but the latest from boyfriend Ben Affleck.

On Friday, Jan. 7, Lopez shared a video on Instagram Stories, in which she receives some promotional swag for Affleck’s new Amazon Prime Video movie, the George Clooney-directed “The Tender Bar”.

“This is adorable, from ‘The Tender Bar’ on Amazon Prime Video,” she said as she opens up the box, which contains a few cans of Blue Point Toasted Lager beer, the book upon which the film is based and a mini bowling alley.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Models Cozy New Winter Jacket And ‘B’ Mug For Ben Affleck

“There is a great scene with Ben and the little boy in a bowling alley,” she said, explaining the significance of the tiny bowling game.

“Ben plays his uncle and they are both amazing in the movie,” she added. “If you haven’t seen it, you should.”

She closed up the box and declared, “This is awesome. Thank you, ‘Tender Bar’.”