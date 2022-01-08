Demi Lovato silently checked into rehab last year.

A source close to the singer told People that Lovato, 29, has returned home from the treatment facility and is maintaining their sobriety and mental health following their 2018 drug overdose that nearly took their life.

“Demi is committed to their well-being, and throughout their life, they plan to do regular check-ins to make sure they are putting themselves first,” the insider said.

A rep for the Grammy Award nominee has yet to provide a comment, following People‘s request.

Lovato first went to rehab in late 2010 before they stayed in a sober-living facility in 2012. The “Confident” singer joined another in-patient program following their 2018 overdose.

Last year, the Disney channel alum revealed in their YouTube docuseries “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil” that even after their overdose they still drank and smoked marijuana in moderation, which they confessed “isn’t for everyone.” However, last month, they publicized that since then, they’ve completely ditched the “California sober” lifestyle.

Although Lovato suffers “brain damage” as a result of experiencing three strokes and a heart attack from their overdose, they told People last year that they “wouldn’t change a thing” and they’re “so proud of the person I am today.”

“Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned,” Lovato said at the time. “It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don’t regret anything.”