Mayim Bialik‘s sharing the struggles of what it feels like to sit in the “Jeopardy!” writer’s room.

The 46-year-old actress and guest host of the iconic trivia game show appeared on Kelly Clarkson‘s eponymous talk show on Friday, and the duo bonded over how the simple notion of watching an episode of “Jeopardy!” makes them feel “stupid.” Clarkson joked getting one answer right would make her feel solid. Bialik then one-upped her.

READ MORE: ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider Surpasses $1 Million After 28th Consecutive Win

“If you wanna feel the stupidest, sit in the writer’s room,” quipped Bialik while also joking about dragging her feet into the writer’s room. Bialik, who holds a PhD in neuroscience from UCLA, also shared her experience as guest host.

“It’s very fun,” said Bialik, who will have a “Blossom” reunion Sunday on her “Call Me Kat” season 2 premiere. “I mean, it’s very fast-paced. We film five episodes a day. There’s someone in my ear telling me things all day, which is its own kind of madness.” As for the writers, Bialik couldn’t have been more complimentary.

READ MORE: LeVar Burton Admits Guest-Hosting 'Jeopardy!' Made Him Realize He Didn't Want the Job

“I don’t understand it,” said Bialik in astonishment. “I mean, these people have knowledge that is so beautiful.”

They dove into topic after Clarkson asked if it was true that Bialik’s teenage son, Miles, was the one who encouraged her to guest host. Bialik confirmed it is, adding she then reached out to her agent to make it happen.

Bialik and Ken Jennings are hosting the show through the end of the calendar year after Mike Richards, the show’s former executive producer who was initially named as Alex Trebek‘s successor, stepped down after apologizing for past sexist comments.

READ MORE: Ken Jennings to Host 'Jeopardy!' With Mayim Bialik Through 2021 After Mike Richards' Exit

The show’s currently riding an intense buzz wave, thanks to Amy Schneider’s phenomenal run that now includes 28 straight wins and $1,019,600 in total earnings. Schneider becomes the fifth millionaire in show history and only the fourth contestant to do it in regular-season play.

More From ET:

Marilyn Bergman, Renowned Lyricist and Three-Time Oscar Winner, Dead at 93

Morgan Freeman Pays Touching Tribute to Friend Sidney Poitier: He Was ‘My Inspiration’

’90 Day Fiancé’s Darcey Says There’s Still a ‘Flame That’s Lit’ With Ex Georgi (Exclusive)