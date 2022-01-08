Ava Phillippe gave fans insight on what her life is like having parents who are famous.

Earlier this week, the 22-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, did a Q&A on her Instagram account. She was asked by a fan, “Do you think your life would’ve been different if your parents weren’t celebrities?”

Ava admitted that her life would be different minus the fame.

“Yes. Very. That said though, I wouldn’t change a thing. The good and the not so good all made me who I am and gave me so many amazing opportunities. And my parents get to do what they love which is super cool,” she responded.

Questioning her future, another fan wanted to know what Ava plans to do for a living, to which she admitted she’s still trying to figure that out.

“I influence for brands on social media now and then and up until recently, I was in college,” she said.