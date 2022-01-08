Chrishell Stause agreed with people who “get annoyed by [her] personality” on “Selling Sunset”.

The reality TV star candidly responded to viewers of the show who continue to call her out on it, tweeting, “Honestly, same.” She explained in the Jan. 8 tweet that she believes her on-screen persona was created partly due to her past acting experiences.

READ MORE: Chrishell Stause Enjoys ‘Magical’ Girls’ Trip With Cindy Crawford After Jason Oppenheim Split

“I think years of auditioning clicks a weird part of my brain when speaking to camera to be ‘ON,'” Stause admitted. “I am working on it. Lol. But girl just relax.”

She jokingly added, “By the time we’re cancelled I’ll get it.”

When people watch #sellingsunset & get annoyed by my personality. Honestly, same.😬🤦🏻‍♀️

I think years of auditioning clicks a weird part of my brain when speaking to camera to be “ON” and I am working on it. Lol.

But girl just relax. By the time we’re cancelled I’ll get it 😅🤷🏻‍♀️😆 — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) January 8, 2022

Shortly after the post, support from the show’s fanbase came flooding in, including “Geordie Shore”‘s Holly Hagan and YouTube makeup artist Manuel Gutierrez Jr., professionally known as Manny MUA, who had zero time for the famous real estate agent’s self doubt.

READ MORE: Chrishell Stause Jokes ‘These Eggs Aren’t Going to Fertilize Themselves’ In Bikini Photos

“You’re the sweetest! We love a high energy bubbly queen! Don’t dim your light for them,” Hagan wrote, to which Stause thanked the “beauty” for being “so sweet.”

Aww ily so sweet-thank you beauty! 💕💃🏻😘 — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) January 8, 2022

Manny told Stause, “you’re literally adorable are you kidding me.” Shocked by his tweet, Stause replied, “Omg Hi! You’re so talented! And thank you.”

Omg Hi! You’re so talented! And thank you🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼😘😘 — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) January 8, 2022

Another fan wrote, “I take it as a personal attack when someone insults the queen… @Chrishell7 , you have anything but an ‘annoying personality.’ you’re one of the kindest, most driven, inspiring, and professional people to exist. i’m so proud & grateful to look up to you & thankful you exist.”

READ MORE: Chrishell Stause Hits Back At Troll Who Says She ‘Can’t Accomplish Anything Without A Man’

Stause responded, “You’re so sweet-thank you! I wasn’t meaning to make people feel like I need defending. Was just laughing at how annoyed I get at myself when watching so I get it. That’s all.”