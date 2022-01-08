Josh Duhamel is engaged!

Two years following his split from ex-wife Fergie, the actor is now engaged to TV host and former Miss North Dakota winner Audra Mari. The “Life as We Know It” star shared the news on his Instagram alongside a happy photo of him and Mari on the beach.

The snapshot sees Duhamel holding up a crumpled piece of paper that reads, “Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?” The model stands behind him, as she and her soon-to-be husband smile and point to the camera.

Duhamel captioned the post, “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!”

Fergie, who remains on friendly terms with Duhamel, supported her ex-husband’s exciting news by commenting “Congrats!!!” on the photo followed by a bunch of heart emojis.

The 49-year-old actor and the beauty pageant titleholder, 28, are believed to have been dating since 2019.

A source previously told ET, “Josh and Audra met through mutual friends and get along really well. The two have a great time together and are on the same page about what they want their future to be.”

The couple was first spotted together back in May 2019 while out on a date in Malibu. Five months later, they seemingly confirmed their relationship when they were spotted locking lips and embracing one another at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The movie star, who shares one child with Fergie, 8-year-old son Axl, and previously revealed that he wanted to find “someone young enough to have kids,” has kept his relationship with Mari very personal. Prior to the engagement, Duhamel has only made a few comments about Mari. During a 2020 appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” he let it slip that he was dating, which lead the host to ask, “Woah, Josh Duhamel in love?” adding “Do you want to give me any details?”

At the time, Duhamel jokingly responded, “That’s one of those things that as I was saying it I wish that I hadn’t.”