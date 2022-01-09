SPOILER ALERT: The conclusion of “Dexter: New Blood” will be revealed by reading further.

Seacia Pavao/SHOWTIME.

While the finale of “Dexter: New Blood” airs on television in the evening of Sunday, June 9, those who watch via streaming have seen the conclusion, which left Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) dead at the hands of his own son, Harrison (Jack Alcott).

“Dexter: New Blood” showrunner Clyde Phillips spoke with Deadline and confirmed there was no ambiguity in his ending. “Dexter Morgan is dead,” Phillips declared.

According to Phillips, Dexter’s death had been in the cards since the first discussions of rebooting the series — and a key element in enticing star Michael C. Hall to return. “We knew this had to happen, and I think it had to happen for the audience as much as for the character. To see him get caught time and time again and get out of it at a time and time again is a disservice to the audience. And I think there’s a certain truth in this storytelling, in authenticity in the storytelling,” he explained.

Seacia Pavao/SHOWTIME

READ MORE: Entertainment Weekly Shares New Look At ‘Dexter: New Blood’

“So early on when I went to go and speak with Michael, it was about two and a half years ago in early July 2019, I told him my ideas. We met after I received a call from Showtime president Gary Levine who told me they were interested in revisiting this. Michael gave me a big hug and told me, ‘I’m in.’ He knew how this would end,” said Phillips.

“Some people will have predicted it, and some will be shocked by it,” Hall told the Los Angeles Times of Dexter’s demise. “Some people will accept it, some people will reject it. I think it will be difficult for people to grapple with his fate given that he is someone that they have spent a lot of time with and have a lot of affection for — at least in some cases.”

The conclusion, added Hall, “resonates with me. It feels justifiable. As upsetting as it may be, I hope audiences will appreciate the resonance of Dexter dying this way at the hands of his son.”

Seacia Pavao/SHOWTIME

Meanwhile, Phillips is grateful to have the opportunity for a do-over after the original “Dexter” finale. “How often does a show get to do a second finale? I think the answer is never. With the bad taste that the original finale left in everybody’s mouth, we had this rare opportunity to redeem the show and to give the audience the respect it deserves, the authenticity it deserves, and the gratitude for sticking with us. The numbers have been exploding for Showtime, I think we’re their No. 1 asset. I’m so humbled by that,” he said.

READ MORE: Michael C. Hall Understands Why Fans Complained About The ‘Dexter’ Finale

Seacia Pavao/SHOWTIME.

Hall concurred. “People moaned about an ending that was admittedly open-ended and without any sense of closure,” he said. “I guess you have to be careful what you wish for.”

Phillips also addressed the possibility of continuing the franchise with Harrison as the focus. “It’s up to Showtime to make the call to me if they want more,” he told Deadline. “If they ask me if I’d like to make a continuation of this, I would say yes. I have a lot of things going on but I would drop everything for this and say yes in one second.”