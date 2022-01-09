Nicholas Cage’s wild anecdote about an ill-tempered horse is going viral.

Cage was among the participants in The Hollywood Reporter‘s recent Actor Roundtable alongside fellow actors Jonathan Majors, Andrew Garfield, Peter Dinklage and Simon Rex. During the conversation, Majors discussed his experience riding a horse named Cinco for his role in Netflix western “The Harder They Fall”, which led Cage to recount the difficulties he encountered while trying to ride a horse for his upcoming film “Butcher’s Crossing”.

L-R: Nicolas Cage, Peter Dinklage, Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Majors and Simon Rex (Photo: Austin Hargave for The Hollywood Reporter) — Photo: Austin Hargave for The Hollywood Reporter

“My horse on ‘Butcher’s Crossing’, named Rain Man, wanted to kill me,” Cage told Majors.

“Rain Man kept trying to knock me off and would try to run my head into roofs, and then I’d get off and try to be nice to him, and he would head-butt me. It was not fun,” Cage recalled.

“I’ve always had good experiences with animals. I always had great experiences with horses, but Rain Man wanted to kill me,” he added. “I’m so glad I got through that movie alive.”

When it came time to film the movie’s final shoy, Cage recalled telling director Gabe Polsky, “‘Gabe, I’m not getting on a horse again.’ Then one of the Native Americans said, ‘Oh, Nic’s just going to get off the horse. We’ll get on…’ ‘Okay, fine. I’ll do it.’ So I got on the horse and literally, again, he kept trying to throw me off. I was like, ‘That’s it. That was my last shot, and you had to make it almost like a stunt. You did make it a stunt. You almost killed me on my last shot in the movie, man.’ As you can tell, I’ve got post-traumatic stress disorder from Rain Man.”

That was when Majors offered his own revelation: he’d also ridden Rain Man.

“You’ve ridden Rain Man? So was he nice to you? Was Rain Man nice to you?” asked Cage.

“I think he may have been a little older when I got him,” said Majors, but Cage responded, “I just wrapped three weeks ago.”

“Isn’t it like horses can feel energy?” asked Garfield.

“No, I’m good with animals. I mean, seriously, it was a clear decision on Rain Man’s part that he wanted to kill me. And they wouldn’t give me another horse. And then we were being chased by a herd of bison, and I’m on Rain Man, and I’m not sure he’s going to get me out of here. I don’t know. I’ll stop talking,” said Cage.

“Please don’t,” Garfield replied. “Please keep talking about Rain Man.”