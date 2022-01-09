Tom Payne and wife Jennifer Akerman have shared some joyous news.

On Saturday, the star of such TV series as “The Walking Dead”, “Prodigal Son” and , took to Instagram to announced the arrival of their first child, son Harrison Magnus Austin Payne, who was born on Jan. 5.

“I can’t believe you’re here,” wrote Payne in the caption to a photo of his newborn son gripping his thumb.

“We love you immeasurably and will always be there for you. The next big life adventure starts here! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Payne continued. “Thankyou so much to everyone at @cedarssinai, our amazing doula Carmen (@venicedelplay) and all of our friends and family for the support. Not forgetting my incredible wife @iamfinalchild who rocked the whole pregnancy and birth. I love you. 🥰🥰.”

Akerman, a singer who performs as Final Child, also shared a photo on Instagram, of herself snuggling her son following the birth.