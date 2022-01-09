The cast of the upcoming “Scream” reboot came together on Friday night for a photo call in Beverly Hills, including stars William Sherak, Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Melissa Barrera, Marley Shelton, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Sonia Ammar, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison and Dylan Minnette.

Of all the various talent assembled, however, it was Minnette who garnered the most attention — due to his dressed-down style choice for the photo call, appearing in black jeans and a blue t-shirt.

After the photos were published in various outlets, Minnette found himself being taken to task by social media users who complained he was dressed far too casually to appear on a red carpet.

“Dude on the end didn’t get the dress code memo, huh,” quipped one Twitter user, while another wrote, “dylan darling, what are those clothes?”

Minnette became aware of the social media criticism, and fired back with a series of tweets addressed at “everyone absolutely demolishing me for ‘underdressing'” at the event.

According to Minnette, the event “wasn’t a premiere,” noting that the actual premiere had been “cancelled,” and insisted he “would’ve dressed for the occasion of a premiere sillies!!”

In a second tweet, he explained the photos were taken during “a standard press junket day where there’s no pressure of a dress code,” although he did admit it was “unfortunate” that there was a red carpet there.

