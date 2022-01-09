Doja Cat performs during the 2022 College Football Playoff Concert Series at Monument Circle on January 7, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana

A performance from Doja Cat went on as scheduled after police responded to a bomb threat made by a man trying to attend the show.

According to a report from IndyStar, the Indianapolis concert — part of the weekend-long series of concerts celebrating the College Football National Championship — went on after police cleared a crowd outside Monument Circle after a man, waiting in line to get into the venue, made a bomb threat in an attempt to cut ahead in the line for the first-come, first-served show.

The man was taken into custody, with police confirming there was no bomb, although the investigation is continuing.

“A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack,” Deputy Chief Joshua Barker told IndyStar. “Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean.”

The bomb threat did not delay the start time of the concert, with opening act, Pink $weats, taking to the stage right after 7 p.m., followed by AJR and then headliner Doja Cat.

The concert series continues on Sunday with musical performances by Twenty One Pilots and Ava Max, and on Monday with Sam Hunt and BRELAND.