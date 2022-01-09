Julia Louis-Dreyfus is among the many celebrities to pay tribute to late screen legend Sidney Poitier, who died Jan. 6 at age 94.

On Saturday, Jan. 8, the “Veep” star shared her recollection of the first time she met Poitier — which didn’t take place on a star-studded red carpet, but in a hotel lobby when she was a young child.

“In the middle of the night, when I was 8 years old, I was given a white rose by the most elegant man I would ever meet,” she wrote.

“I was in Tunisia traveling with my family — my father worked with the ’60s equivalent of Doctors Without Borders. At 2 in the morning, my mom woke me up and, in our nightgowns, we went to the lobby of the Tunis Hilton where they had set up a little black and white television on which at 2:56 am, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the moon,” she continued.

“Afterwards, we headed outside to look up through the hot summer night at the never-again-the-same moon in the sky. What could possibly top THAT? Well, it was when we returned to the lobby, and that handsome elegant stranger gave to me and each woman present a white rose to commemorate this historic evening,” she added.

“My mom, in something of a swoon, explained to me that this was not just any man, this was Sydney Poitier,” she recalled. “What a gesture. What a gentleman. Rest in peace.”