Veteran Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed has landed a role on “The Crown”.

Saeed will play Dr. Hasnat Ahmad Khan, the British-Pakistani surgeon who dated Princess Diana from 1995-1997, reports Variety.

Actress Mahira Khan first shared the news on Twitter, writing, “Finaaaallly it’s out!!!! So proud! So excited!!! MashAllah mashAllah 🥳✨💫 🧿🤲🏼♥️ What a show! What a star :).”

Saeed is best known for his role in “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani” where he won the ARY for Best Actor.

Princess Diana dated Dr. Khan before her relationship with Dodi Fayed. While Khan loved Diana, he did not like the media attention that went along with dating her. Diana and Fayed died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

In the upcoming season five of “The Crown”, Diana will be played by Elizabeth Debicki and Fayed by Khalid Abdalla.