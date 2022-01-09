Queen Elizabeth is getting ready to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in a big way.

Buckingham Palace has released new details on the “unprecedented anniversary.”

Highlights of the many celebrations included the BBC Platinum Party at the Palace on June 4 that will bring “together some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars” and on June 5 the Platinum Jubilee Pageant will take place, complete with “artistic performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel, key workers and volunteers [who] will unite to tell the story of The Queen’s 70 year reign in an awe-inspiring festival of creativity.”

Queen Elizabeth IIThe Queen’s Diamond Jubilee UK Tour. Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

For those interested in the history behind The Queen’s reign, three special displays–the Accession, the Coronation and Jubilees–will be displayed at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Caster and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

And with Queen Elizabeth’s love of horses front and center, a special celebration during the Royal Windsor Horse Show from May 12-15 will see “500 horses and 1000 performers” in a 90 minute production that will tell the history from Elizabeth 1 to the current day.

Other notable moments included 1500 U.K. towns lighting beacons, as well Commonwealth capitals such as Ottawa, to mark the Jubilee, Trooping the Colour, and a pudding competition.

“The Great British Bake Off” judge Dame Mary Berry, “Masterchef” judge Monica Galetti and Buckingham Palace Head Chef Mark Flanagan will judge a nationwide baking competition for those over the age of 8 “to find a brand new pudding dedicated to The Queen.”