“Bring It On” could have been a very different movie.

Gabrielle Union revealed on TikTok that the Clovers, who included herself, Brandi Williams, Shamari Fears DeVoe and Natina Reed, got additional filming time after test audiences said they wanted to see more of the cheer squad.

READ MORE: Gabrielle Union Dislikes The Term ‘Stepmom,’ Says ‘It’s Not A Word That I Use’

“Story time,” Union said on TikTok. “So we shot these snippets that you see here after the movie wrapped because once test audiences saw the movie, they wanted more of the Clovers.”

However, those scenes were only for the trailer.

“We shot these only for the trailer, not for the movie to make people think we were in the movie more than we were. The end,” Union added.

READ MORE: Gabrielle Union’s Adorable Daughter Kaavia Dresses Up As Adele For Halloween

The Peyton Reed directed movie also starred Kirsten Dunst opposite Union.