Peter Dinklage is reflecting on the attention he has received his entire life due to his height.

Born with achondroplasia, Dinklage had to undergo corrective leg surgery at 5-years-old and said because of the condition he is used to the “stares.”

“Being my size, I get second looks quite often,” Dinklage told the Times. “My whole life I’ve had stares.”

The “Game of Thrones” star said the attention he gets now doesn’t bother him like it did before.

“Now there’s an ownership to someone looking at me or approaching me. It’s because of something positive,” he said. “It’s not just my size. It’s the work I’ve done that has afforded them a second look.”

Dinklage currently stars as Cyrano de Bergerac in “Cyrano”, an adaptation of his wife Eric Schmidt’s stage musical originally taken from Edmond Rostand 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac.

“Nine times out of 10,” Dinklage said. “Cyrano is played by a handsome actor with a fake nose and you know that he takes it off when they wrap.”

With times changing, so is the perception that a leading man has to fit a certain mould.

“The idea of a leading actor is changing now,” he said. “Whether racially or whatever. It’s about time. We’ve been stuck with this stereotype of a leading man and it’s healthy to open that up. Love life is not the domain of pretty people — everybody has a love life.”