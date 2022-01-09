Jennifer Hudson has a lot to be thankful for in the new year! The “Respect” actress spoke with ET’s Kevin Frazier about being honoured with the Chairman’s Award at this year’s Palm Springs International Film Awards, her plans to return to Broadway in hopes of nabbing her final award for the elusive EGOT and a possible shot at hosting her own talk show.

“I don’t even know where to begin to say, like, how amazing it is to feel acknowledged and to be a part of such a prestigious thing,” Hudson said, thanking her “‘Respect’ family” and PSIFA festival chairman Harold Matzner for the accolade. The moment is a full-circle one for Hudson, who sang Aretha Franklin’s “Share Your Love With Me” for her “American Idol” audition in 2004.

“It feels like having received an award just being chosen to play her and to live my dream to do it, so receiving an award for it is like the cherry on the top,” she shared. “It is something I do not take lightly. I feel like we all put our hearts [and] every bit of our energy into this project to pay homage to her legacy, and so this is just a reminder that I get to look at and cherish with that in mind.”