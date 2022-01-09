Zendaya is sending fans a friendly reminder ahead of the season two premiere of “Euphoria”.

With the HBO series starting up again on Sunday night, the actress reminded everyone that the show isn’t for everyone.

“I know I’ve said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences,” she wrote, alongside a black and white photo.

“This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch,” she added. “Please only watch if it you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support. All my love, Daya.”

“Euphoria” is about a group of high school students including troubled Rue (Zendaya) a drug addict, Nate (Jacob Elordi) an athlete with anger issues and sexually active Cassie (Sydney Sweeney).