Bob Saget has died at 65.

The “Full House” star was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday, TMZ first reported.

In a statement to ET Canada, his family confirmed Saget’s death.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” they said.

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

The circumstances around his death are still unclear but authorities said “no signs of foul play or drug use” were found.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” a statement read.

Saget has been touring the country, doing a stand-up show in Jacksonville the night before.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s**t,” he tweeted early Sunday morning.

The tour was scheduled to go until May 2022.

Saget was best known for his role in “Full House” as Danny Tanner. He was also the longtime host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997. Other roles included “Entourage”, the narrator on “How I Met Your Mother” and many more.

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three kids.

Tributes poured in from his fellow celebs including Margaret Cho who told ET, “He was an amazing comedian and a really warm and generous man. It doesn’t seem real to me yet as I just saw him last week and it’s hard to even imagine him not being here. He was the best.”

 

