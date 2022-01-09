Bob Saget has died at 65.

The “Full House” star was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday, TMZ first reported.

In a statement to ET Canada, his family confirmed Saget’s death.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” they said.

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

The circumstances around his death are still unclear but authorities said “no signs of foul play or drug use” were found.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” a statement read.

Saget has been touring the country, doing a stand-up show in Jacksonville the night before.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s**t,” he tweeted early Sunday morning.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

The tour was scheduled to go until May 2022.

Saget was best known for his role in “Full House” as Danny Tanner. He was also the longtime host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997. Other roles included “Entourage”, the narrator on “How I Met Your Mother” and many more.

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three kids.

Tributes poured in from his fellow celebs including Margaret Cho who told ET, “He was an amazing comedian and a really warm and generous man. It doesn’t seem real to me yet as I just saw him last week and it’s hard to even imagine him not being here. He was the best.”

I know that people lose loved ones, good people, every day. No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget hits deep. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of “a good egg”. Too soon he leaves. #RipBobSaget — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 10, 2022

I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

Bob was at my house in October interviewing me for a documentary. He was sharp and dark and funny as always and we were gonna catch up over coffee when he was done editing and now I’m crying FUCK #RIPBobSaget pic.twitter.com/wgrp3cOXGE — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 10, 2022

OMG! RIP @bobsaget. What a warm kind man we lost. The world has lost one of the nicest. https://t.co/mj58qud17q — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 10, 2022

Sad day for comedy world. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget. A good hang, a good chat. Kind, funny, generous. RIP. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 10, 2022

I’ll miss Bob Saget so much. He was as kind as he was funny. — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) January 10, 2022

Seeing this tweet from B.J. six days ago and I agree. You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/QgiYCW5H92 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 10, 2022

He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch. #BobSaget — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 10, 2022

RIP Bob Saget, 65.

What sad news. Such a funny, charming man. pic.twitter.com/q9qtrKhp45 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 10, 2022

Lost a great guy and a friend.

RIP Bob Saget https://t.co/xWse8pNqCk — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) January 10, 2022

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

I don't even know what to say about Bob Saget. I loved him and was so lucky to work with someone so funny, soulful and kind. His role on himym was a voice in the future, looking back on all of life's complexity with a smile, and that's how I'll always remember him #RIPBobSaget… — Craig Thomas (@HimymCraig) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

Heartbroken. Bob is one of the nicest and funniest people I ever met. Love you, Bob. ♥️ https://t.co/pqFjMzcIWr — Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) January 10, 2022

I’m so shocked at @bobsaget’s passing. One of the most kind & thoughtful people I’ve ever come across & he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend. I’m so sorry @kellyrizzo. And so sorry to the rest of the family. — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) January 10, 2022

There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 10, 2022

This is insane. He was so young, and one of the sweetest comics around. Kind and genuine every time you saw him. What a loss. Bob Saget, Comic and Star of TV’s ‘Full House,’ Dies at 65 https://t.co/hpbbwYyOj3 — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) January 10, 2022

BOB … it was great to know you … Oh are you going to make God blush https://t.co/73YihoSRSr — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 10, 2022

BOB SAGET YOU THE BEST DAD ON THE EARTH. MY HEART BROKEN FOREVER — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 10, 2022

Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022