Suzanne Somers learned of the death of Bob Saget while on air with the Australian morning show “Studio 10”.

Being thrown into the news, Somers was asked to speak about Saget who she once starred on an episode of “Full House” with.

“I would appear on his show from time to time because right next door at Warner Brothers was my set for ‘Step by Step,” Somers recalled. “We would go next door to ‘Full House’ which was this wonderful thing.”

“I can’t believe it, he is so young,” she said in shock. “I’m so, so sorry. He was a great guy, really nice.”

Saget was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday. He was 65. The circumstances around his death are still unclear but authorities said “no signs of foul play or drug use” were found.

Earlier in the week on Jan. 6, Hollywood legend Sidney Poitier died at 94. Somers also knew Poitier and remembered a humorous story about him.

“One night I was sitting next to Sidney at a dinner party. He is very stoic, very elegant,” Somers said.

“We are eating our dinner and he said ‘I learned at my age that it is important to chew your food,'” she added laughing.