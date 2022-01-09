Click to share this via email

Mark Wahlberg has taken a new approach to how he treats his daughters’ boyfriends.

In a new Instagram video, the “Infinite” star had daughter Ella Rae’s boyfriend join him for a workout.

“I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girl and now, I’m working out with the boyfriend. Imagine that. Self-made,” he said in the clip.

Wearing matching shirts with her boyfriend, Wahlberg captioned the post, “Ella is a lucky girl and I’m a lucky dad! He is a great young man. ❤️”

Mario Lopez seemed onboard with the idea. “Heyyy keep ‘em close. Smart,” he commented.

Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are parents to daughters Ella, 18, and Grace, 12, as well as sons, Michael, 15, and Brendan, 13.

Wahlberg spoke of Ella dating back in 2017, telling “Live With Kelly and Ryan” he wants details about who she is out with and “what his parents are like.”

“A boy would be terrified of you, wouldn’t he?” Kelly Ripa questioned. Wahlberg seemed to agree, “I would think so.”