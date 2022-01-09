Pete Davidson is honouring Bob Saget after his death and sharing the support Saget has given him over the years.

As the “Saturday Night Live” star doesn’t have social media, he asked his friend to post on his behalf, calling Saget “one of the nicest men on the planet.”

Davidson has been open about his mental health battle in the past and has now revealed that Saget was crucial in getting him help.

“When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff,” Davidson wrote.

Continuing, “He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can-connecting us with doctors and new things we can try.”

“He would check in on me and make sure I was okay,” Davidson said. “I love you Bob it was an honour to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family.”

Saget was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday. He was 65. The circumstances around his death are still unclear but authorities said “no signs of foul play or drug use” were found.

His family released a statement after his death to ET Canada.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” they said.

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.