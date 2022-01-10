Bob Saget’s on-screen family is sharing their love and memories of the late comedian, following his untimely death on Sunday at the age of 65.

In the wake of the comedian and sitcom star’s death, many of his former “Full House” and “Fuller House” co-stars and decades-long friends took to social media to express their shock and heartbreak at the tragic circumstances.

John Stamos — who starred as Uncle Jesse on the hit sitcom, the brother-in-law to Saget’s Danny Tanner — took to Twitter to share, “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock.”

“I will never ever have another friend like him,” Stamos added. “I love you so much Bobby.”

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Dave Coulier, who starred as Danny Tanner’s childhood best friend Joey on the show, took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Saget walking together hand-in-hand on a red carpet at a charity gala several years ago.

“I’ll never let go, brother. Love you❤️” Coulier captioned the post.

Candace Cameron Bure — who starred as Danny’s eldest daughter, D.J. — shared similar sentiments of heartbreak and disbelief, tweeting, “I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words.”

“Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life,” she shared. “I loved him so much.”

I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen — who first gained fame as infants with their shared role as Michelle Tanner, Danny’s youngest daughter — reflected on their experiences and share their condolences with the late comic’s family.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” the sisters shared in a joint statement to ET on Sunday. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.”

“We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences,” the statement concluded.

Andrea Barber — who played DJ’s best friend and the family’s ever-present neighbour, Kimmy Gibbler — took to Instagram to share a screenshot from an episode of “Fuller House”, showing her getting a meaningful and supportive hug from Saget.

“This one hurts. 💔 He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again,” Barber captioned the photo. “Bob ended every text, every interaction with “Love you.” Didn’t matter how long or short we’d been apart. He loved so deeply and so fiercely. And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him.”

“This is the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget – don’t hesitate to tell people you love them. I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him,” she continued. “Rest well, my dear friend. I have no doubt you are making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just as you did here on Earth. ❤️”

Saget died on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news on Twitter Sunday afternoon, writing, “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget”

The Medical Examiner’s Office will ultimately determine cause and manner of death, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office added in a statement to ET.

Saget has been on his “I Don’t Do Negative” stand-up tour of the country, and performed on Saturday at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida.

MORE FROM ET:

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Remember ‘Compassionate’ Bob Saget

Bob Saget’s Family Speaks Out About His Sudden Death

John Stamos Says He’s ‘Broken,’ ‘Gutted’ Following Bob Saget’s Death

Howie Mandel Says Bob Saget’s Death Is ‘Beyond Comprehension’

Bob Saget, ‘Full House’ Star and Celebrated Comedian, Dead at 65