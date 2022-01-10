MJ Rodriguez just made history.

The star became the first transgender actor to win a Golden Globe on Sunday for her role as Blanca on “Pose”, nabbing the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama gong.

History has been made tonight. Congrats to @MjRodriguez7 for winning Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama! pic.twitter.com/ltEld0XYK1 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022

The FX show came to an end after three seasons in June 2021.

A synopsis reads, “While New York witnesses the evolution of the ball culture and the rise of the Trump era, an LGBTQ ball fixture, Blanca, starts her own house and turns mother to a gifted dancer and a sex worker.”

Rodriguez, who became the first trans performer to be nominated in one of the major acting categories at the Emmys last year, shared a moving message on Instagram after the win was announced.

Her message included, “This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals.

“They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS.”

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the winners for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards during a private ceremony on Sunday night.

The news comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding the organization, which was dropped by NBC last year.