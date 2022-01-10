With the sudden passing of comedian Bob Saget, his “How I Met Your Mother” co-star is remembering the actor who voiced the “older wiser” version of himself on the hit sitcom.

Sunday night on Twitter, Josh Radnor posted a thread reflecting on his “special bond” with Saget, who served as the narrator on “HIMYM”, voicing the future Ted Mosby.

READ MORE: Bob Saget Dead At 65

Referring to Saget as a “mensch among mensches,” Radnor shared his feelings of “imposter syndrome” when the sitcom first started its run, and how Saget encouraged him by praising his performance and studying it to get his vocal performance right.

Radnor also wrote about his “very special bond” with Saget:

READ MORE: Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Remember ‘Compassionate And Generous’ Bob Saget Following His Death

“I’ll hear his voice in my head for the rest of my life,” Radnor wrote gratefully.

Saget was found dead in his Florida hotel room on Sunday, after performing stand-up the night before. He was 65.