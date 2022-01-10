With the sudden passing of comedian Bob Saget, his “How I Met Your Mother” co-star is remembering the actor who voiced the “older wiser” version of himself on the hit sitcom.

Sunday night on Twitter, Josh Radnor posted a thread reflecting on his “special bond” with Saget, who served as the narrator on “HIMYM”, voicing the future Ted Mosby.

READ MORE: Bob Saget Dead At 65

Referring to Saget as a “mensch among mensches,” Radnor shared his feelings of “imposter syndrome” when the sitcom first started its run, and how Saget encouraged him by praising his performance and studying it to get his vocal performance right.

Bob Saget was the older wiser ‘me' for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches. 1/7 — Josh Radnor (@JoshRadnor) January 10, 2022

This man that I’d delighted in seeing on TV for years cheering me on, letting me know I had a right to be there and playing that character… I can’t overstate how meaningful his words were. (He also, true to form, told me jokes that I cannot tell here or in polite company.) 3/7 — Josh Radnor (@JoshRadnor) January 10, 2022

Radnor also wrote about his “very special bond” with Saget:

Bob loved his daughters so much. He loved making people laugh. He never missed a birthday text. He raised millions of dollars for scleroderma research. He proved you could be funny and successful and kind. 5/7 — Josh Radnor (@JoshRadnor) January 10, 2022

READ MORE: Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Remember ‘Compassionate And Generous’ Bob Saget Following His Death

“I’ll hear his voice in my head for the rest of my life,” Radnor wrote gratefully.

I’m endlessly grateful that HIMYM brought Bob Saget into my life. I’ll hear his voice in my head for the rest of my days. /end pic.twitter.com/ZmRyYiuaul — Josh Radnor (@JoshRadnor) January 10, 2022

Saget was found dead in his Florida hotel room on Sunday, after performing stand-up the night before. He was 65.