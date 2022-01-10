Lily James is discussing playing Pamela Anderson in the new Hulu series “Pam & Tommy”.

The series follows Anderson and Tommy Lee as their honeymoon sex tape is stolen and leaked to the public, as it was in the ’90s.

James tells NET-A-PORTER’s digital title PORTER of playing the “Baywatch” star, “I’ve never worked so hard. I read the books [Anderson] has written, I read her poetry, I can parrot along to all her interviews.”

She says of the extreme transformation, which included a prosthetic body suit: “Of course, there was the physical transformation. Slowly, our incredible team found a balance where I resembled Pamela but also felt like I could act through it.”

James headed to makeup at 3:30 a.m. during filming for a four-hour session, donning the wig, the chest plate and the tan.

The British star shares, “I’ve never done anything where I look very different from myself before. And I’d really like to continue in this vein because I felt there was something very freeing and liberating in it. There was a bravery that came from that. A courage that came from… disappearing.’

She adds of taking the costume off, “I hated it… It was like being stripped of all these superpowers! I’d really enjoyed the physicality and the sensuality, even down to the long fingernails. There was just so much character to hold on to – it was really thrilling.”

James says that the huge transformation meant it took a while to leave the “Anderson” in her behind.

“It takes a while to let a character like that leave you. In the past, I maybe felt too modest to believe that I might inhabit a role so greatly that it would impact on me but it really does. My therapist said that when her husband watches a rugby match, by the end he’s exhausted – your nervous system doesn’t really know the difference, whether it’s him winning a goal or watching it happen. And I think the same happens when you live through someone.”

She goes on, “I love that about acting; you fit into a character, and you realize you’re not as different as you might have thought. You lean in to things in yourself, and discard parts of you that aren’t useful. We were exploring a particular moment in Pamela and Tommy’s life in the ’90s, this absolute lust for love.”

