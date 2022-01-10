It has been a difficult few weeks for celebrity deaths. After famed comedian and actress Betty White died on New Year’s Eve, “Full House” star and comedian Bob Saget died on Sunday at the age of 65.

Coincidentally, Saget remembered White, who was weeks shy of her 100th birthday at the time of her death, days before his own death in a touching tribute post on Instagram. In the post, Saget reflected on death and the afterlife.

“She always said the love of her life was her husband, Allen Ludden, who she lost in 1981. Well, if things work out by Betty’s design — in the afterlife, they are reunited,” Saget wrote of White. “I don’t know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this. My deepest condolences to her family and friends. Betty White. My God we will miss you.”

Saget also shared a funny story about one of his interactions with White prior to her death.

“We were on an ABC jet once for a junket and I was sitting across from her, both of us sipping Bloody Mary’s. We had been laughing for hours — I looked into her eyes and faux romantically said, ‘How ‘bout it, Betty, you and me in the bathroom? Mile High Club?’ She answered me before I had a chance to finish the invite — ‘Of course, Bob, you go in there first and I’ll meet you as soon as I finish my drink,’” he quipped at the time. “And then of course she went right to sipping from her straw. I waited in that bathroom for over two hours. (That would be the joke on a joke part, in case you take things literally.)”

Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, commented on the post at the time, “What an absolutely beautiful tribute. And I never knew that story, honey. I’m so happy to know this now. ❤️❤️❤️”

Saget died on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed. He was 65 years old. In a statement to ET, Saget’s family also confirmed the beloved “Full House” star’s death.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the statement read. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

