John Oliver is finally speaking his mind about The Da Vinci Code nearly two decades after it became a global cultural phenomenon.

In a web-exclusive “Last Week Tonight” video, the host went on a hilarious, almost nine-minute rant about the 2003 Dan Brown novel and its movie adaptation, which starred Tom Hanks.

“Believe me, I already know what you’re thinking,” Oliver said off the top. “You’re thinking, I’m riveted and I don’t need an explanation as to why you’re talking about this book 18 years after its release. I think it’s normal and good that you are doing this, and I assume your take on it will be measured and fair.”

Before explaining exactly what his objections are, Oliver gave a quick rundown of the book’s complicated plot.

“I do feel it’s important for me to tell anyone watching this at home that the studio audience did not sign up to be here for this,” he commented. “They thought that they were attending a normal taping of this show, and not what up to this point has been a mostly jokeless summary of the plot of 2003’s The Da Vinci Code.”

Setting the scenes, Oliver joked, “If you’re too young to remember what the world was like when Da Vince Code came out, first of all: Die.”

Among Oliver’s many issues with the book is the “art puzzles” featured in the story, which symbologist—”Not a job,” the host made sure to note—Robert Langdon must solve to uncover the world-changing secret hidden by the Catholic Church for millennia.

Among those puzzles is a riddle poem, which, as Oliver pointed out, very clearly points to the word “apple,” despite it taking several more pages before Langdon figures it out.

“No one should need Robert Langdon, a Harvard-educated puzzle solver who f**ks, to get to the bottom of this,” the host said. “A child could solve that puzzle!”

He continued his rant, sharing how the story is full of these sorts of obvious problems.

“Now, what was my point here?” Oliver said. “Am I trying to suggest that our brief but intense obsession with The Da Vinci Code was a metaphor, and something indicative of our dangerous propensity for getting swept up by comfortingly simple ideas lulling us into a sort of groupthink?

“No, not really,” he said. “I just think this book is f**king bad.”