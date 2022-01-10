Click to share this via email

Savannah Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19.

The “Today” co-anchor revealed the news Monday while speaking to her co-host Hoda Kotb, who recently had the virus herself.

Kotb returned to the studio after two negative tests, with Guthrie saying: “We’re trading places. I’m working from home. You’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go.”

Guthrie, who is vaccinated and had her booster dose, added of her symptoms: “Little sniffles, not much more than that.”

Savannah Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19 and is broadcasting from home. pic.twitter.com/WyhkxoctGf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 10, 2022

“I feel good. Feel really good. Just a couple days at home and I’m sure I’ll be back in the saddle soon,” Guthrie later told Craig Melvin and Kotb.

Kotb previously thanked fans for their well-wishes after contracting the virus.