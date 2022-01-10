The trailer for the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot is finally here.

On Monday, Peacock debuted the first look at the anticipated dramatic reimagining of the classic Will Smith sitcom, simply titled “Bel-Air”.

The series stars Jabari Banks as the new Will, who gets himself into some trouble at home in Philadelphia and is sent to live with his aunt and uncle in their wealthy neighbourhood on the West Coast.

Photo: Greg Gayne/Peacock

“This time we’re trying to make you forget who you are and where you came from,” a voice is heard at the start of the trailer.

Set in modern-day California, the one-hour series sees Will struggling with his new life and his second chance to make something more of himself.

The series was brought to life with a short online fan film by Morgan Cooper, released in 2019, which caught Smith’s attention.

Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith are producing the new take on the show through their Westbrook Studios. In September 2020, the show was give a two-season order.

Series regulars include Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones.

“Bel-Air” premieres Feb. 13.