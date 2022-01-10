Click to share this via email

Demi Lovato has some cool new ink.

Over the weekend, the 29-year-old singer shared footage of the new spider tattoo they got done on the side of their shaven head.

The art was done by celebrity favourite tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

“By @_dr_woo_. Now @alchemistamber come fix my hair pleeeease,” Lovato joked on their Instagram Story,

Lovato explained in the posts, which documented the full process of getting the tattoo done, that the inspiration was Grandmother Spider, a figure from Indigenous American mythology.

“It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things,” Lovato wrote. “She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our own place in this world.”

Back in August, Lovato got another tattoo on her hand from Dr. Woo, of the lyrics to Beautiful Chorus’s song “Infinite Universe”.

“Love will live forever in the infinite universe,” the tattoo reads, along with stars and planets.