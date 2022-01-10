John Mayer is among celebrities paying tribute to the late Bob Saget.

The musician shared a moving post on Instagram Monday, with his message including: “I will visit you often in my memories, and I hope I get to see you in my dreams.”

He added that he’s going to take him with him “forever.”

The pair have been friends for years, with People reporting that Saget celebrated Mayer on a May 2020 episode of his podcast “Bob Saget’s Here For You”, calling him one of his “dearest friends on this Earth.”

Saget died on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. He was 65 years old. In a statement to ET, Saget’s family also confirmed the beloved “Full House” star’s death.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the statement read.

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”