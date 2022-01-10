Welcome back to “Jackass”, at last.

On Monday, Paramount debuted the new, final trailer for the long-awaited “Jackass Forever”, the latest film in the iconic franchise.

Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, and Wee Man reunite in the film, along with a whole host of newcomers, to pull off a ton of dangerous new stunts.

“Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original ‘Jackass’ crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast,” the official description reads. “Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in ‘Jackass Forever’.”

Filming on the new sequel began in March 2020, shutting down due to COVID, and then shutting down once again after Knoxville and Steve-O were both sent to hospital due to on-set injuries. Professional skateboarder Aaron “Jaws” Homoki also broke his wrist during the production.

Cameras finally started rolling again in September 2020 but the film’s release was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Thankfully for fans, “Jackass Forever” is finally set to hit theatres Feb. 4.