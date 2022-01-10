Neil Peart has been an inspiration to drummers for decades.

Over the weekend, drummer Brandon Toews shared an epic tribute to the late Rush drummer, who was known for his complex arrangements.

In the Instagram post, Toews mashes up an incredible 175 tracks, drumming his way through the band’s discography, from their 1974 self-titled debut album, all the way to 2012’s Clockwork Angels.

“Today marks two years since Neil Peart’s passing. Neil was one of my biggest influences growing up – I remember spending hours upon hours trying to learn @rush songs like ‘Tom Sawyer’ and ‘La Villa Strangiato,’ and watching all of the Rush concert DVDs over and over to study Neil’s playing,” Toews wrote.

The mashup was also posted to the platform Drumeo, which said in a statement to Billboard, “It’s hard to believe that the world lost Neil Peart two years ago. We’re grateful that his legacy will live on through his incredible work with Rush. Brandon Toews is a huge Neil Peart fan, so as a tribute to The Professor, he put together this drum medley over the course of 10 weeks. He recorded full takes in their entirety (nope…we didn’t just piece this together song by song) and used transcriptions available in DrumeoSONGS to learn the parts.”

Peart died in January 2020 of brain cancer. He was 67.