Melissa Rivers and comedian Gilbert Gottfried paid tribute to their good friend Bob Saget on Monday’s “Good Morning America”.

Rivers shared what Saget meant to her: “He was one of the good guys, generous of spirit and his time. Hilariously funny. Warm. I think that’s sort of the main thing. Just warm.”

She discussed some of her favourite moments with the “Full House” actor: “Oh, there’s so many. Bob especially after my mother passed away was so kind and generous with his time, every time there was a tribute [or an] opportunity to talk about her, he did my podcast when no one else was doing it. He was one of those people you loved.”

Rivers mentioned that Saget was friends with her late mom Joan Rivers and was there for her when she passed away on September 4, 2014.

She said of the pair, “Whenever you get two smart funny quick people together it’s always great chemistry and laughing and great energy.

“She thought Bob was hilarious and very much respected how multi-faceted his career was, which was very similar to hers. He acted, he hosted, he produced, he directed, but just like my mom the happiest place was on tour and on the stage.”

Rivers added of Saget’s legacy, “I think that’s part of his brilliance, he was so daft at doing whatever was at hand and split the difference between ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ where he could be a little edgier. Not like his standup [though],” saying how it shows people “You can do everything you love and, two, you can be a great guy doing it.”

“We are all in this tough business that is generally not kind and can chew people up and spit them out. When you come across someone who is just positive and warm and makes you feel good about yourself, it’s pretty rare in life.”

Gottfried also appeared on “GMA”, sharing of what stood out in his memories about the late star: “Just a nice person, a funny person, like I found out about this yesterday, Jeffrey Ross called me and said Bob Saget had died and I remember I thought it was a sick joke and I was waiting for the punchline and it didn’t come.

“I still feel right now like I am waiting for the punchline to happen that it was all a big joke, it was all a hoax. I remember Bob as being very funny, very quick, and he could be a sensitive guy but like both of us he would rather be tasteless and outrageous.”

Saget died on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. He was 65 years old. In a statement to ET, Saget’s family also confirmed the beloved star’s death.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the statement read.

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”