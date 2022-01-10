The Kanye West story is an event “over 21 years in the making.”

On Monday, Netflix debuted the teaser for the documentary series “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”, a “three-week global event” coming next month.

Directed by Clarence Simmons and Chike Ozah (a.k.a. Coodie and Chike, respectively), the documentary will take fans on a journey from Kanye’s earliest days trying to break out in the music industry all the way to his current global superstardom.

Footage stretching back 21 years will give fans a uniquely intimate look at the rise of the music icon, including behind-the-scenes moments from his 2020 presidential run and the death of his mother Donda West in 2017.

In January, the documentary will have its world premiere virtually at the Sundance Film Festival, followed by a one-day theatrical engagement of “Act 1 (Vision)” on Feb. 10.

“jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” will make its debut on Netflix on Feb. 16, with new instalments each week.