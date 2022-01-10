Clare Crawley is spending some time with one of her exes. Nearly four months after her split from Dale Moss, the 40-year-old former Bachelorette was spotted hanging out with one of the contestants from her season, Blake Monar, while on a trip to Indianapolis.

Blake posted a video of himself and Clare looking cozy on his Instagram Story. In the clip, Clare holds Blake’s arm, which he has slung around her neck, as the pair giggle and laugh.

“How’s walking on black ice with a grown man hanging on your back @clarecrawley?” Blake captioned the clip, which he set to IN PARADISE’s track, “Moments We Live For.”

“Better than gliding solo across the driveway and ending up under your car,” Clare answered when she reposted the clip on her Story.

Photo: Instagram / Clare Crawley

Clare additionally shared a compilation video of her trip to Indianapolis, which heavily featured Blake. In the clip, the pair can be seen shopping together, spending time with his family, goofing around, and laughing. She set the video to Tatiana Manaois’ song, “Like You.”

“Went for business, left with the most unexpected remarkable memories!” Clare captioned her post. “Indy, you were truly beautiful and exactly what my soul needed.”

Clare led “The Bachelorette” back in 2020, and both Dale and Blake vied for her heart on the show. However, the hairstylist sent Blake home, before ending her whole season early after falling hard and fast for Dale.

Five months later, Clare and Dale called it quits. They appeared to get back together shortly thereafter, though they wouldn’t confirm if they were engaged again. The pair did, however, show their love for each other on social media, before splitting again in September.

In a statement after their breakup, Dale claimed Clare had blocked his number after he visited her, and that he heard about their split on social media.

During a tearful appearance on Jana Kramer’s Whine Down podcast shortly thereafter, Clare said it felt “impersonal” and “very icky” to get into a public back-and-forth through publicists, before reflecting on the pain the breakup caused.

“The one that gets me is, how do you say goodbye to somebody you never wanted to walk away from?” she questioned. “Like I would have never walked… You’re having to say goodbye to somebody you don’t want to be saying goodbye to, you have to walk away from somebody you don’t want to walk away from. It’s hard, it’s painful.”

