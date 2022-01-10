Kendall Jenner took her worldwide supermodel reputation to new heights on Monday.

The model, who stars in Michael Kors’ new Spring/Summer 2022 collection, was photographed on the roof of Prospect Tower in Manhattan by the esteemed Dutch duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. The images and styling take the viewer from day to night, featuring New York City’s skyline and the iconic Chrysler Building in the background.

Kendall Jenner- Photo: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin for Michael Kors

The ad campaign is a cinematic love letter to Kors’ native New York, featuring Jenner in multiple powerful poses against the base of the Tudor City sign. The imagery honours the strength and timeless romance of the city.

“When I think about what endures, it’s love — romantic love, but also love for your friends, your family and for your city,” said Kors. “With this campaign, we wanted to bring to life urban romance and the unique juxtaposition of the strength and grit of New York City with the love that it inspires time and again.”

Kendall Jenner- Photo: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin for Michael Kors

Jenner showcases the collection’s allure of urban romance through its streamlined silhouettes, feminine tailoring, hand-worked fabrics and a confidently optimistic palette.

The newly-released photos capture the model in a black structured pencil skirt and bra top, a gingham dress and a hand-embroidered sequin gown with playful cutouts. Jenner, who walked the runway for the designer’s collection during New York Fashion Week in September, perfectly embodies the strength and sophistication at the heart of the spring/summer pieces.