There’s one bit of the “Scream” franchise that Courteney Cox would rather forget.

The actress had a little movie reunion on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” alongside Neve Campbell and David Arquette, with Barrymore asking Cox about going from “Friends” to “Scream”.

She shared, “I definitely had a thing where I needed to prove I could be bitchy, she [her character Gale Weathers] was just kind of ruthless but at the same time we were the comic, I was over the top, so it was a different kind of comedy.

“I don’t know I loved it. Each ‘Scream’ I would try to come up with a different look for her that was just over the top gross, or ugly or too much.”

Campbell laughed, “The bangs?”

Cox replied, “Oh, that was the worst. I forgot about that. There was nothing worse. That was a big lesson in life because that will forever be on film and we only had one set. One set of bangs. I remember they were cut on the set. You are supposed to have a thing that starts back here, far back and that’s where the part goes for the bangs. For some reason they put it here and started cutting it and I was like, ‘Well, I don’t have a choice now.’”

Campbell said, “I remember that day because we were all like, ‘No, they are good, really.'”

Cox joked, “The highest voice, the pitch,” while Arquette giggled, “I felt so bad for you.”

Barrymore also asked Arquette how the movie changed him.

The actor, who was married to Cox in 1999-2013, with the pair sharing their daughter Coco, 17, replied: “We had a daughter out of it and she’s the greatest thing in my life. Yeah, so that really is the most impactful thing that has ever happened to me in this business.”

Cox said of how the movie has changed her, “Well, besides the obvious, I will not go to the bathroom in a movie theatre or just about any sports arena.

“I always look underneath and prefer just not to go. I will not go into a parking lot by myself and if I do my heart is racing and I am constantly looking.”

Barrymore is celebrating the release of the fifth “Scream” movie this week by chatting to a number of cast members, from Jenna Ortega to Mikey Madison.

