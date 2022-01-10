Click to share this via email

Kendall Jenner isn’t afraid to put social media trolls in their place.

The supermodel attended her friend Lauren Perez’s star-studded wedding back in November, opting to wear a sizzling black Mônot cut-out dress for the reception after being a bridesmaid at the ceremony.

Perez posted a series of snaps from “the greatest night of 2021” to see in 2022, but one commenter criticized Jenner for wearing such a revealing dress to a wedding.

According to E! News, the troll in question posted, “Inappropriate outfit at a wedding @kendalljenner, I’m embarrassed for you. #cringe.”

Another follower responded, “If the bride herself doesn’t gaf, why do you care, relax?” to which Perez replied, “tell ‘em! SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!”

Jenner herself then responded to Perez, “Obvi, asked for your approval in advance, too. We love a beach wedding.”

Jenner was joined by stars, including Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid at the lavish ceremony.