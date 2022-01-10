Keanu Reeves continues to be one of the most generous stars in Hollywood.

In the past, the generous Canadian gifted his “John Wick 4” stunt team Rolex watches and gave Harley-Davidson motorcycles to his “Matrix Reloaded” teams, while supporting various charitable and philanthropic events throughout his career. Now, Reeves continues to show off his generous spirit by funding an all-expenses-paid trip for his team, friends and insiders to the San Francisco premiere of “The Matrix Resurrections” last month.

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Think There Will Be A Sequel To ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

The 57-year-old actor picked up the tab for the Dec. 18 premiere trip, treating his team of agents, manager, publicist, as well as friends and insiders who supported his return to his role as Neo to the special trip. Reeves took care of hotel accommodations, private jet, tickets to the premiere and even organized a post-premiere brunch the next day for his guests.

Chad Stahelski, Reeves’ former “Matrix” stunt double-turned-director of “John Wick” was one of the actor’s guests, confirming the generous gift to The Hollywood Reporter at the film’s premiere.

WATCH: Keanu Reeves Joins ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ Cast For Premiere

“He flew a bunch of us up here,” Stahelski said at the green carpet premiere at the historic Castro Theatre in San Francisco. “He’s incredibly generous. In the audience tonight will be so many people that helped him, from his martial art trainers to jiu-jitsu trainers to hair and makeup to his stunt crew. He makes sure that his friends and family are here. He’s epic.”

Always modest, Reeves simply had this to say about the premiere trip: “Yeah, it’s great to be able to share our experiences and lives together.”