Former “American Idol” star Clay Aiken is making a second bid for a North Carolina congressional seat. This time, the singer is pursuing a more liberal district than his democratic nod eight years ago.

“As a loud and proud Democrat, I intend to use my voice to deliver real results for North Carolina families,” Aiken said on his new website.

In 2014, the Raleigh, N.C. native, won the Democratic primary in the state’s second District but was defeated by Republican incumbent Renee L. Ellmers in the general election.

Now, the 43-year-old is running in the redrawn sixth District, which covers most of the region currently represented by long-time Rep. David E. Price (D-N.C.), 81, who announced in October that he will not be running for reelection this year.

“One of my first experiences in politics and government was asking Congressman Price to speak to my eighth grade class — an invitation he graciously accepted,” Aiken revealed on his website. “He is a legendary legislator who has delivered for the Triangle for over 30 years, and he leaves big shoes to fill. I’d be honoured to take his place.”

The sixth District is comprised of Durham and other parts of the Research Triangle in North Carolina. Aiken is expected to face a competitive primary. If the Democrat wins, he will be greatly favoured in the general election.

Prior to finishing second-place on “American Idol” in 2003, Aiken was a special-education teacher. After competing in the popular singing competition, he released many albums, hosted a televised Christmas special, performed on Broadway and served as a UNICEF ambassador.

Aiken was also the runner-up on the Donald Trump hosted reality show “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2012. He defended Trump against racist accusations, during the 2016 presidential race, by referencing his time on the show with the former U.S. President. One year later, Aiken apologized for defending Trump following the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

As a member of Congress, Aiken said that he will advocate “inclusion, income equality, free access to quality health care and combating climate change.”

“I also believe we need more civility in our politics, and North Carolina deserves representatives in Washington who use their positions to make people’s lives better, not to advance polarizing positions that embarrass our state and stand in the way of real progress,” he said.