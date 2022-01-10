After a long career on television, Milo Ventimiglia is being honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

The “This Is Us” actor’s star will be unveiled in a ceremony on Hollywood Blvd during a livestream celebration event.

READ MORE: Milo Ventimiglia Says Attention Over Short Shorts Was ‘A Little Uncomfortable’

The actor’s co-star Mandy Moore will attend the ceremony, which celebrates Ventimiglia’s career.

Ventimiglia began acting with guest star roles in shows like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “CSI” and “Boston Public”.

In 2001, he starred as Rory Gilmore’s brooding boyfriend Jess Marino on “Gilmore Girls”, his breakthrough role.

He gained even more attention with his role as Peter Petrelli in the superhero drama “Heroes”.

“This Is Us” came along in 2016, with Ventimiglia starring in the drama through to its final season this year.

Along with his work on TV, the actor has appeared in films like “Pathology”, “That’s My Boy”, “Creed II” and more.

READ MORE: Milo Ventimiglia Is Still Not Over The Internet’s Fascination Over His Micro Gym Shorts

Talking to Variety about the Walk of Fame honour, Ventimiglia said, “It more feels like, ‘OK kid, you’ve done good for last 26 years, what do you got for the next 26?’”

He added, “I know some people, when they’re walking away and moving on from those iconic roles that they play, they really try hard to get away from them. I think I’m just looking forward to what’s coming my way and take each man that I’ll be playing as an individual and grow them and build them and create them just like I did with Jack or Jess [Mariano on “Gilmore Girls”] or Peter [Petrelli on “Heroes”] or any of the other roles that I’ve played for 26 years on TV.”

Finally, he said, “I’ve had a very fortunate career.”