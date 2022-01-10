Hot dogg!

According to Billboard, Snoop Dogg is putting his name to good use, with plans to sell hot dogs under the brand name “Snoop Doggs”.

The hip-hop star applied for a U.S. federal trademark last month for the brand name, which he said will be used to sell hot dogs and other kinds of sausages.

A line of hot dogs wouldn’t be the first brand Snoop has launched over the years. He previously launched a cannabis company called Leafs by Snoop, as well as a line of liquor called Indoggo Gin.

The hot dog brand, though, is a little more surprising considering his headline-making appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in 2016 when Snoop sat down to watch a video about how hot dogs are made.

“This is a hot dog!? Oh cuz, I ain’t never eating a motherf**king hot dog!” Snoop reacted. “If that’s how they make hot dogs, I don’t want one. I’m good.”

Despite the trademark filing and intentions, it’s not yet known how imminent the Snoop Doggs launch actually is. In 2011, the rapper filed a similar trademark application for an ice cream brand called “Snoop Scoops”, but the product has so far not materialized.